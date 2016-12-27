Reports of shooting at Clark County Amish school prompt investigation

Clark County (WQOW) - The Clark County Sheriff's Office is looking into a report of someone shooting at a rural Amish school in Clark County.

According to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, the school is in the township of Grant on CTH W. Authorities said residents in the area are reporting that someone is shooting at the school during the evening hours when no one is there. They said it last occurred on November 25, 2016 around 9 p.m.

Authorities are asking for the public's help in solving this case. If you have any information, please call Captain Ramberg with the Clark County Sheriff's Office at 715-743-3157.