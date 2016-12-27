Christmas Eve drunken-driving 100 mph chase lands two in jail

Spencer (WAOW) - A drunken driver with a loaded handgun, a chase reaching speeds of more than 100 mph and a crash with another vehicle led to the arrest of two people on Christmas Eve, including one who tried to hide in some brush, the Clark County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday.

Eric Sutton, 45, of rural Stratford and Bittany Sather, 28, of Marshfield were arrested following the crash on state Highway 13 north of Spencer, Sheriff Gregory Herrick said.

The incident began about 10 p.m. Saturday when the Loyal Police Department attempted to stop Sutton's vehicle for speeding.

A chase ensued into Spencer, where a deputy sheriff arrived to help the Loyal officer, Herrick said in a statement.

After reaching speeds of more than 100 mph in fleeing again, Sutton's car hit another vehicle near Century Road, sending it into a ditch and causing his to stop near a driveway, the sheriff said.

Sutton surrendered as Sather ran to a nearby residence and hid under some brush, Herrick said. Officers found her after following her footprints in the snow.

Investigator found a loaded handgun in Sutton's car, Herrick said.

Among recommended charges against Sutton are seventh offense drunken driving and possession of a firearm by a felon, the sheriff said. Police are recommending Sather be charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.