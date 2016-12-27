Eau Claire businesses help keep kids busy during winter break

Eau Claire (WQOW) - We're now several days into Christmas break, and chances are you are either trying to find someone to watch your child while they are out of school, or listening to them tell you how bored they are.



If that's the case, there is good news. Several locations in Eau Claire provide entertainment for the little ones during break, like the Eau Claire Indoor Sports Center.



Until the end of December, they are running a school's out program which helps get kids out of the house, and keeps them active as they take part in games and activities.



Executive Director Amy Peterson-Foss said she expects 20 to 30 kids each day from kindergarten thru 8th grade to participate, giving the children a safe place to have fun with friends.



"When they are at home with a brother or sister, we all know how brothers and sisters like to get into it a little bit," Peterson-Foss said. "It just offers them a positive alternative to get out that energy and that extra rambunctiousness."



The Eau Claire Indoor Sports Center's winter break program runs from 7:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until Dec. 30. The cost is $32 per day for your first child, and $28 for additional kids.



In addition, the Eau Claire Sport Warehouse is offering activities for kids daily from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Kids bring their own lunches, and it costs $35 for the whole day.

The Eau Claire Children's Museum has a variety of events taking place every day. To view those events, click here.



