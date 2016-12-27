Health Department gives important leftover food safety reminders

Eau Claire (WQOW) - By now, family has come and gone, the presents are all unwrapped, but you might be left with a refrigerator full of leftover food. The question is, do you know how to safely reheat it?



The Eau Claire City County Health Department told News 18 all food should be reheated to an internal temperature of 165 degrees, which can only be accurately gauged with a food thermometer. It is important to place the thermometer in the thickest part of the food. It should not touch bone, fat or gristle.



Environmental Health Director, Shane Sanderson, said when storing your food, it should be placed in a shallow container, two inches or less, and spread out evenly without the lid attached completely so it can cool quickly. All leftovers should be chilled within two hours of being cooked.



He also said it is important not to hang on to the leftovers for an extended period of time.



"The rule of thumb that we use in commercial facilities is seven days," Sanderson said. "So, we always ask people to date mark things for seven days and if we are on the seventh day, you are okay. If you are on the eighth day, throw it away. That's the game we play with that."



The health department says on average 17,000 people are sent to the hospital each year with a food born illness in Eau Claire County.

