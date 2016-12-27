Confluence Arts Center raises more than enough for 2016 donation match

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Confluence Arts Center raised more money than needed to receive the full funds of a $1.5 million match offered through an anonymous donor.

Last week, the Arts Center still had $130,000 left to be raised for the $1.5 million match. The donation deadline was extended until the end of 2016. Even though fundraisers said they exceeded the match, they said there will be additional efforts in the future to help cover operating expenses, operating reserves, and equipment needed to make the facility state-of-the-art.

An exact total of how much was raised in 2016 for the Confluence Arts Center is expected to be released at a later date.

"What has happened because of the confluence project in this community is remarkable, but what is really impressive is what is yet to happen," Dan Clumpner, principal at Commonweal Development, said. "As we start moving from construction into program areas, that is when people really start to get excited."

Commonweal Development is a consultant for all development-related activities for the confluence project. Construction on the Arts Center started in early November. To date, more than $15 million has been received or pledged. Donations can be made with the Eau Claire Community Foundation by contacting Sue Bornick at 715-552-3801 or with the UW-Eau Claire Foundation by contacting Kimera Way at 715-836-5180.

There will also be a New Year's Eve Gala hosted at the Lismore Hotel with proceeds benefiting the Confluence Arts Center.