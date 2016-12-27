Eau Claire jewelry store sees engagement ring sales spike

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Lasker Jewelers in Eau Claire said the store has been busy selling hundreds of engagement rings in December as part of its peak season.

The jewelry store said common trends have turned toward more vintage, antique designs using rosegold, and halos of small diamonds surrounding a center ring. The store said today's brides are looking for anything to make their rings unique. Lasker Jewelers said many brides have been coming into the store to pick out rings so staff can give future grooms helpful hints when they walk through the door.

"The holidays are a great time to get engaged because there is a lot of family around," Nicole Lasker, owner of Lasker Jewelers, said. "Sometimes people are taking special trips, so definitely Christmas, New Years, and then Valentine's day is the next big season, so kind of the next 6 weeks, we are still in engagement ring season."

Lasker Jewelers said it typically hosts a diamond snow promotion this time of the year, offering to reimburse jewelry sales if the city received more than 5 inches of snow between noon and midnight on New Year's Eve, but the store is disappointed it has never had to give away any jewelry, especially since it takes out an insurance policy to cover the costs. This year, the store is hosting a liquidation sale, but said rumors that the business is closing are not true. The sale was originally supposed to be a retirement sale for Charles Lasker, who passed away in August.