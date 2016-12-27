Caught on Camera: Good Samaritan rescues dog from creek in Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A rescue sure to put a wag in your tail was caught on camera in Chippewa Falls Tuesday.

Maryann Kwiatowski shared video of her husband James wading into Duncan Creek Tuesday to rescue a dog. According to the Chippewa Falls Police Department page, the dog was stuck on a log in the middle of the fast-moving water.

Once Kwiatowski was safely able to make it to shore, police wrapped the dog in a blanket. Since it wasn't wearing tags or a collar, police took the dog to the humane association and asked the public for help identifying it.

The story has a happy ending though, police posted late Tuesday afternoon the dog -- named Sparky -- has been reunited with its owner. A happy homecoming thanks to a pet-loving Good Samaritan.