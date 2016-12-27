Former UWEC football coach murdered in Chicago home

Chicago, IL (WQOW) -- Chicago Police say former UW-Eau Claire football coach Derrick Swanigan was fatally shot in his Chicago home earlier this month.



It happened on December 9 a little after 10:00 p.m. According to police, Swanigan was involved in an argument with someone he knew when that person pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest.



Swanigan was taken to a local hospital, but died from his injuries.



Swanigan spent four years as an assistant coach for the UW-Eau Claire football team. He also played adult amateur football for the Chippewa Valley Predators and Eau Claire Crush.



UW-Eau Claire Director of Athletics Dan Schumacher released a statement to News 18, reading in part:



"The university is saddened by the news of Derrick's death. He touched many lives during his time at UW-Eau Claire. He will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family."



Matt Risen, the General Manager of the Predators released this statement to News 18:



"The Chippewa Valley Predators are deeply saddened at learning about the passing of one of their own #76 Derrick Swanigan. Derrick was a a leader on and off the field for the Preds and was involved heavily with the youth in the community. He will be missed dearly. Thought and prayers go out to Derrick's family."



Police interviewed a person of interest in the case, but no one has been arrested.



Swanigan was 34 years old.