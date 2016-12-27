Snowmobile crash kills Illinois man in Vilas County

ARBOR VITAE (WAOW) - A 63-year-old Illinois man died after his snowmobile struck a tree in the Town of Arbor Vitae, the Vilas County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday.

The man was the first snowmobile fatality this winter, according to the state Department of Natural Resources web site.

The crash that killed the East Moline man happened about 8:30 p.m. on trail six as he was following other snowmobiles in his group, investigators said. He missed making a curve to the left and went off the right side of the trail. He was pronounced dead at the scene

The man's name was not released pending notification of family members.