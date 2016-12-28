Teen charged in Beloit shooting death

Janesville (WKOW) - A 19-year-old Beloit man has been charged with being a party to felony murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Savion Latimer on December 23.

Latimer was shot three times in what court documents describe as a drug deal that turned into a robbery and died form his injuries. Joldany Rodriguez, a 19-year-old from Beloit, was charged in Rock Court Court late Tuesday afternoon.

A criminal complaint filed in the case states Rodriguez, Latimer and two 16-year-olds went to Hackett Street on Friday afternoon with the intent to rob another man, 18-year-old Zachary Moen, who thought he was meeting Rodriguez to sell the 19-year-old some THC. But Rodriguez told detectives the four planned to rob Moen of the drugs, not pay him.

The complaint states Rodriguez told detectives Latimer had a gun when he and Latimer got into Moen's car. When they indicated they did not plan to pay, Rodriguez says Moen and Latimer pulled their guns, and Moen shot Latimer.

Latimer was shot in the head, torso and upper right arm.

Moen was also shot in the incident, in the chin and upper leg.

According to the criminal complaint, Rodriguez told detectives he was the one who set up the robbery, but that it was not his idea to bring a gun.