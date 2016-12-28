Staying safe on New Year's Eve

La Crosse (WXOW) - New Year's is the second deadliest day for drivers next to the Fourth of July.

"We want everybody to enjoy themselves, do it responsible, get a safe ride or get a designated driver. Call a loved one to come and get you, they'd much rather get you from there than they would jail or a hospital," said Mike Brown, President of the La Crosse County Tavern League.

If you're out celebrating and you find yourself without a ride home, ask your bartender if they're part of La Crosse County Tavern League. If so, they'll have a Safe Ride Taxi Voucher. All you need to do is fill out this information, give it back to them, and they'll call you a cab to ensure you get home safe.

The tavern league even has their own taxi service, Coulee Region Taxi, providing another option for those out celebrating the New Year.

"We got three extra cabs on the road to help, but it's still going to be a shortage that night. So plan for a one hour, two hour wait for most of the night," added Brown.

Brooke Pataska, Community Resource Officer for the La Crosse Police Department said

"We want people to enjoy the New Year, it is a celebratory event. If you are consuming those adult beverages, that you are having someone just dedicated to driving you," stressed Pataska.

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, 40 percent of traffic fatalities over the holidays involve a driver that is impaired.

"Know where your limit is. We don't want people getting sick, we don't want people getting injured, we just want people to enjoy this New Year," added Pataska.

Legally, bars in the area do not have to close. Pataska said that places a higher importance on creating a plan, watching out for friends, and pacing yourself to ensure you start off 2017 on a positive note.