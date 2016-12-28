Workers dealing with Central Wisconsin ice

Wausau (WAOW) - The cold weather and recent rain are causing slippery and dangerous conditions for those who work outside.

Members of the Wausau Fire Department and the post office encounter these icy conditions on a regular basis.

Scott Habeck of the Wausau Fire Department said there has been no significant increase in the number of calls of people slipping and getting hurt.

He said whenever they are out on a call, they take extra precautions to make sure they don't fall and get hurt from the ice.

"Slipping is always an issue because when we respond to any kind of call, like a motor vehicle crash in the winter, usually there's some icy conditions there."

Another worker battling through the icy conditions is mail carrier Delinda Borth.

She said that because of all of the walking carriers do on a daily basis, injuries do occur.

"We've had a number of people fall this year," Borth said. "I've caught myself a number of times [but] I've only slipped once."

Both the post office and fire department use a special set of slip-on cleats that help them cope with the ice and prevent them from falling.