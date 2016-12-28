Eau Claire city crews battle ice on residential streets

Eau Claire (WQOW) - We haven't had major snow accumulation lately, but rain over the weekend left many Eau Claire streets ice covered and slippery.



Steve Thompson, street maintenance manager, told News 18 that on Tuesday there were about 15 city trucks out salting and sanding icy spots.



He said the main roads are in good shape for the most part, and the warm temperatures helped melt even more ice Wednesday, which he hopes will allow crews to do some scraping in the coming days.



In addition to warm temperatures, the salt and sand crews put out helps melt the ice as well.



"When you get a sunny day like today, that sand warms and starts to sink into the ice and and start to deteriorate it a little bit," Thompson said.



Thompson said that sidewalks might also be icy, and it is up to the property owner to keep them clear. The street department has sand available for you to pick up for free across the street from the main office building on 910 Forest St. The staff asks that you limit yourself to five gallons worth per property so there is enough for everyone. That fill-up location is open 24/7.