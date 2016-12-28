Customers can file claims for items lost in mail truck fire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Two weeks after a semi truck carrying U.S. mail caught fire destroying everything inside, customers can file claims for their losses.

Pak Mail, an Eau Claire company that offers shipping services for the U.S. postal service said it has accounted for all but two of the packages that had the possibility of being on the trailer.

The U.S. Postal Service said it did send a notification to impacted shippers whose addresses were in their database, but customers who mailed packages at a retail window should track their items. USPS said if packages have not moved or been delivered, customers can now file claims for their losses because it has been 15 days since the items were mailed.