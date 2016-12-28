Western WI AMVETS post hopes to add all-women post

A local veterans organization hopes to soon provide women vets a group of their own.



The AMVETS District 8 post is looking to add an all-women's post by March, focused specifically on challenges facing female veterans. Organizers said it would be the first AMVETS charter of its kind in the state.



They said this isn't a way to push women out of the current groups, rather a way to encourage women to join vet organizations if they're having a hard time balancing their military and civilian lives.



The post needs at least 10 female veterans to get started, but organizers said they're not worried about finding interested women. They believe there is a real need for this type of program in our area and across the country.



Because for them, it's about more than just helping one group of women in one city.



"If we had a group of ladies that were pretty passionate about paying it forward and helping others, it would be really great," Denise Wenz, the post organizer told News 18. "Because we could get a lot of good things done for other ladies and the veterans communities."



"And when we reach out and help," Wenz said, "it's like a pebble thrown into the water. It just has a big, huge ripple effect."



You can learn more about the new women's post at an informational meeting on January 26 in Chippewa Falls. It starts at 7:00 p.m. at the Eagles Club, 2588 US-53 BUS. They also have more information on their Facebook page.