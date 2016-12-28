Garbage collection services give tips to prevent post-Christmas thieves

Eau Claire (WQOW) - With Christmas gifts unwrapped and toys out of their packages, garbage collection services in Eau Claire said they are busier than ever taking those boxes away from homes.

ProVyro Waste Services in Eau Claire said there is typically a lot of extra recycling following Christmas.

"It extends our routes a little bit and makes our days a little bit longer, but we are happy to do it, a service for the community." Joe Craven, a co-owner of ProVyro Waste Services, said.

Craven said they noticed when their customers get new electronics, which means potential thieves could notice as well when driving or walking through residential areas.

"Once recommendation if you are concerned about that would be to break down the box and put it in with everything else," Craven said. "For the most part, people aren't going to dig through your recycling, but if you have a big 60-in television box that is protruding out, it is pretty obvious then and you may be susceptible to that."

Craven said ProVyro does offer carts for recycling that has lids to conceal what is inside, which could also help light recycling from blowing away. ProVyro and Boxx Sanitation both said they are following normal trash pickup schedules despite the holiday week.