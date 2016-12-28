Eau Claire salon supports domestic violence training

Starting next year, hair dressers in Illinois will be trained to spot the signs of domestic abuse and sexual assault. Some local stylists say they'd love to see a program like that in Eau Claire.



Under the new Illinois law, cosmetologists looking to renew their licenses would have to complete 1 hour of domestic violence training. The hope is that trained stylists will be able to spot abuse and direct victims to the right resources. But, under the law, they're not required to report anything to authorities.



The manager of Starr's Sister in Eau Claire told News 18 it's a unique way to turn a trusted relationship between a cosmetologist and their client into a potentially life-saving one.



"Essentially like being a better friend," Chance Orth said. "You know, understanding what these people need and being available to help them, or nudge them in the right direction."



News 18 reached out to the Bolton Refuge House in Eau Claire about the potential need for a program like this in our area. Via Email, staff said the more everyone in the community knows about domestic violence and what to look for, the better we will be as a whole.



They also said stylists get to know their clients on a deeply personal level, many already have suspicions of abuse before they find any physical signs. They agree that the potential to save lives is definitely there.



Staff at the Bolton Refuge House said they're willing to provide free training for any business that is looking to offer this type of training to employees.