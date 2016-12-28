HS Sports - Wednesday

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Non-Conference
NEW RICHMOND 40
DURAND 73
Tigers: 3-6, Panthers: 6-1
Shae Baier: career-high 22 pts
EAU CLAIRE NORTH 45
ARROWHEAD 64
Huskies:
LINCOLN 50
CASHTON 65
Hornets: 5-3
OSSEO-FAIRCHILD 71
CHETEK-WEYERHAUESER 25
Thunder: 7-3, Bulldogs: 1-7
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Chris Griffin Holiday Classic
COLFAX 45
BALDWIN-WOODVILLE 31
Vikings: 3-5, Blackhawks: 3-6
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Marathon Holiday Classic
EAU CLAIRE REGIS 46
LOYAL 59
Ramblers: 6-4
ELK MOUND 38
MARATHON 41
Mounders: 4-2
==========================================
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Non-Conference
BLOOMER 75
LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 47
Blackhawks: 7-1
OSSEO-FAIRCHILD 57
CHETEK-WEYERHAUESER 67
Thunder: 0-7, Bulldogs: 3-3
TOMAH 67
RIVER FALLS 66
Wildcats: 3-3
INDEPENDENCE 60
COOLEE REGION CHRISTIAN 54
Indees: 5-2
LA CROSSE LOGAN 53
EAU CLAIRE REGIS 58
Rangers: 5-1, Ramblers: 7-1
LADYSMITH 54
CORNELL 60
Lumberjacks: 2-5, Chiefs: 4-6
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Rice Lake Holiday Classic
MEDFORD 73
OSCEOLA 36
Chieftans: 3-2
SPOONER 36
RICE LAKE 95
Railroaders: 0-6, Warriors: 5-0
===========================================
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
Non-Conference
EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL 3
WAUSAU WEST 3 F-SO
Old Abes win 1-0
Old Abes: 7-2-0, Warriors: 7-2-1
FARGO NORTH 1
CHIPPEWA FALLS 4
Cardinals: 8-1
