HS Sports - Wednesday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

HS Sports - Wednesday

Posted:
By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
Shae Baier scores a career high 22 points as Durand wins big Shae Baier scores a career high 22 points as Durand wins big

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Non-Conference

NEW RICHMOND   40
DURAND   73
Tigers: 3-6, Panthers: 6-1
Shae Baier: career-high 22 pts

EAU CLAIRE NORTH   45
ARROWHEAD   64
Huskies:

LINCOLN   50
CASHTON   65
Hornets: 5-3

OSSEO-FAIRCHILD   71
CHETEK-WEYERHAUESER   25
Thunder: 7-3, Bulldogs: 1-7

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Chris Griffin Holiday Classic

COLFAX   45
BALDWIN-WOODVILLE   31
Vikings: 3-5,  Blackhawks: 3-6

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Marathon Holiday Classic

EAU CLAIRE REGIS   46
LOYAL   59
Ramblers: 6-4

ELK MOUND   38
MARATHON   41
Mounders: 4-2

==========================================
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Non-Conference

BLOOMER   75
LIVING WORD LUTHERAN   47
Blackhawks: 7-1

OSSEO-FAIRCHILD   57
CHETEK-WEYERHAUESER   67
Thunder: 0-7, Bulldogs: 3-3

TOMAH   67
RIVER FALLS   66
Wildcats: 3-3

INDEPENDENCE   60
COOLEE REGION CHRISTIAN   54
Indees: 5-2

LA CROSSE LOGAN   53
EAU CLAIRE REGIS   58
Rangers: 5-1, Ramblers: 7-1

LADYSMITH   54
CORNELL   60
Lumberjacks: 2-5, Chiefs: 4-6

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Rice Lake Holiday Classic

MEDFORD   73
OSCEOLA   36
Chieftans: 3-2 

SPOONER   36
RICE LAKE   95
Railroaders: 0-6, Warriors: 5-0

===========================================
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
Non-Conference

EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL   3
WAUSAU WEST   3                  F-SO
Old Abes win 1-0
Old Abes: 7-2-0, Warriors: 7-2-1

FARGO NORTH   1
CHIPPEWA FALLS   4
Cardinals: 8-1

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.