Eau Claire financial expert offers resolution advice

Eau Claire (WQOW) - As the New Year approaches and people may be thinking about their resolutions for 2017, Baird, a private wealth management company in Eau Claire, offered advice for financial resolutions.

Baird said creating a budget could be one of the most affordable and responsible resolutions. A financial advisor said the first thing to do is look at what happened in 2016 and find areas to focus on to make the new year better. Baird said the first step in forming a budget is the most difficult, but setting aside money now can relieve financial stress later.

Ron Farley, the managing director at Baird, said everyone should have a "rainy day" fund with six months of emergency living expenses set aside. Farley also recommend moving extra money into a savings account to make it a little harder to spend. From there, he suggested setting goals, whether they included saving for retirement, a house down payment, or education.

Farley said it is important to take measurable steps, setting aside what is possible, whether it is $50 or $200 a week. He said it is important to keep track of these steps, and there may need to be some changes along the way, but monitoring saving activity can help keep a positive path.

"It takes a long time" Farley said. "You have to plan. It is compound interest, and if you are methodical, disciplined, and just stay with it, are you always going to be perfect? Of course not, but if you plan and do a little bit, and try to do whatever you can, if you keep track of what you have done, and where you are year to year, it keeps your attention where it needs to be."

Farley said now is also the time for those "holiday spending hangovers" as bills start rolling in from the season of giving. The company said to always make the minimum payment on credit cards, but pay off cards that have the highest interest rates first. He said the best scenario is to not spend more than what can be paid off at the end of each month.

Farley said 2017 will also bring new insurance coverages, and whether it is health insurance, property, causality, or life insurance, he said to make sure there are no gaps in the coverage. He said most employers will also offer a flexible spending account, or health savings account, and those can be used tax-advantage for health care spending or dependent care.

"All of those things add up, and if you pay attention to the little things, the rest will take care of itself," Farley said.

He added it is shocking how few people take advantage of employer matches. Farley emphasized it is an immediate return that employees do not have to do anything for but save.