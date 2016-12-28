Comedian Jim Gaffigan volunteers at Wisconsin food pantry - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Comedian Jim Gaffigan volunteers at Wisconsin food pantry

By Stephen Kelley, Evening Anchor
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) -

Milwaukee (WQOW) -- Comedian Jim Gaffigan likes food so much, he wrote a book about it.

This week, that love of food comes in handy as he volunteers at the Riverwest Food Pantry in Milwaukee. The food bank is run by the brother of Gaffigan's wife, Jeannie -- a Milwaukee native. 

Gaffigan is doing four shows in Milwaukee this weekend -- with proceeds going to the Riverwest Food Pantry. 

"I mean, you volunteer at the food pantry, it's kind of like an anti-depressant. Afterwards you're like well, I'm not a monster if I helped out at a food pantry," says Gaffigan. 

Gaffigan has made it a tradition to perform end of the year shows in Milwaukee. This year marks the 10th-straight year he has performed a New Year's weekend show.

