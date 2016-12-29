College Sports - Wednesday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
D3hoops.com Classic

UW-EAU CLAIRE   78
GUSTAVUS ADOLPHUS   57
Blugolds: 9-1, Gusties: 2-6
Josh Weix (UWEC): 25 pts, 7 reb
George Diekelman (UWEC): 16 pts
Jack Martinek (UWEC): 15 pts

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
D3hoops.com Classic

STEVENS   51
UW-EAU CLAIRE   43
Blugolds: 5-5
Anna Graaskamp (UWEC): 15 pts, 8 reb
Kayla Hanley (UWEC): 16 pts
 

