College Sports - Wednesday

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
D3hoops.com Classic
UW-EAU CLAIRE 78
GUSTAVUS ADOLPHUS 57
Blugolds: 9-1, Gusties: 2-6
Josh Weix (UWEC): 25 pts, 7 reb
George Diekelman (UWEC): 16 pts
Jack Martinek (UWEC): 15 pts
========================================
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
D3hoops.com Classic
STEVENS 51
UW-EAU CLAIRE 43
Blugolds: 5-5
Anna Graaskamp (UWEC): 15 pts, 8 reb
Kayla Hanley (UWEC): 16 pts
