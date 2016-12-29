OSHA fines Marathon lumber company over $260k after worker injury

Marathon Co. (WAOW) - Federal regulators have proposed fines of $260,100 for workplace safety violations at Menzer Lumber and Supply after a worker lost part of a finger last summer.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Wednesday that inspectors found multiple woodworking machines lacked adequate safeguards and workers were not properly trained to prevent contact with operating parts during set-up, servicing and maintenance.

The inspection came after a 24-year-old worker lost part of his right middle finger in a June 29 incident, OSHA said.

Greg Fabel, human resources manager at the company, did not immediately return a telephone message Wednesday.

OSHA identified three repeated and seven serious safety violations, "Despite earlier machine-related injuries, OSHA found several machines at the company lacked adequate safeguards to prevent workers from coming in contact with operating parts," said Robert Bonack, OSHA's area director in Appleton.

Workers at the lumber yard lost fingers or parts of fingers in incidents in January and April 2015 after they came in contact with machine operating parts, Bonack said in a statement.

OSHA also found electrical safety violations, lack of guarding on ladder wells to prevent falls and inadequate energy control procedures at the facility, he said.

The Marathon-based company manufacturers hardwoods, veneers, moldings and other wood products and operates facilities in four states.

The company has 15 business days after receiving the citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA's area director or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.