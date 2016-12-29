Schimel tapes to stay private, Supreme Court rules 5-2

Madison (WKOW) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Wednesday the state Department of Justice doesn't have to release videos featuring Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel speaking at training seminars.

The state Democratic Party sued in 2014 to get those videos, which are presentations on sexual predators which Schimel gave in 2009 and 2013. Schimel was the Waukesha County District Attorney then, but also gave the presentations at DOJ seminars.

The party believes Schimel made inappropriate remarks during the talks but has offered no proof, and Schimel has denied the allegations.

DOJ attorneys refused to release the videos, claiming they will reveal law enforcement tactics and re-traumatize victims.

The Supreme Court agreed in their 5-2 ruling that potential public harm outweighs disclosure.

"I have to trust the Supreme Court that their prevailing reason for withholding those videos had to do with that," said Brett Healy, president of the MacIver Institute - a conservative policy group and news service based in Madison.

But liberal advocates disagree with the court's premise for denying the records.

"The people of Wisconsin deserve to know how elected officials are doing their jobs. And Brad Schimel - at the time these videos were recorded - was an elected official," said Jenni Dye, research director with One Wisconsin Now.

While they disagree on that point, Healy and Dye both have have concerns over another factor the justices considered in making their ruling.

Writing the majority opinion, Justice Rebecca Bradley states: ".....the language of the Democratic Party's petition for a writ of mandamus suggests a partisan purpose underlying the request."

"A government should have to respond to every citizen of Wisconsin the same, whether you're a Republican or a Democrat," said Dye.

"The only thing that should matter is the document that they are requesting - is it something that should be widely accessible to the public," said Healy.

Dye is concerned that passage could open the door to denying records based on partisanship in future cases.

"This certainly opens the door to start looking at what the intent is," said Dye.

"I think it's a dangerous factor to consider when we're talking about transparency in the open records law," added Healy.

In her dissenting opinion, Justice Shirley Abrahamson wrote the ruling in its entirety "eclipses" Wisconsin's Sunshine Law.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.