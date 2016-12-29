Investigation into Ford and Mercury brake issues

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Braking issues among some Ford and Mercury models has prompted and investigation into the vehicle manufacturing giant.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is looking into reports of braking problems with 2007 and 2009 Ford Fusions and Mercury Milans. The agency got 141 reports of increases in the distance it takes to stop the cars. There crashes had been reported because of the braking distance. Regulators suspect a problem in the anti-lock break system hydraulic control unit is the cause. Ford says it's cooperating with investigators.