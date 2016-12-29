DNR removes wording saying humans cause climate change

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The removal of a few words on the Wisconsin DNR's website sparked a climate change conversation across the nation.

The DNR deleted language from its website that originally said humans and greenhouse gas emissions are the main causes of climate change. The Wisconsin DNR said its web-page had not been updated in several years, and now it reflects the same position on climate change that the agency has communicated for years.

"Our agency regularly must respond to a variety of environmental and human stressors from drought, flooding, wind events to changing demographics," Jim Dick, DNR spokesperson said. "Our agency must be ready to respond to each of these challenges. Adaptation has been our position on this topic."

Dick said climate change research is being done outside the Wisconsin DNR, and that is why the DNR included links on the updated web page to UW-Madison programs that include climate change in their research.

"The causes of any changes in climate are still being debated in the general public," Dick said.

Dr. James Boulter, a UW-Eau Claire associate professor in chemistry and environmental studies said he was upset when he saw the changes, and believed the website was substantially edited with other climate-related pages being completely removed. He said human-caused climate change is broadly accepted in the scientific community, and is a huge problem society will have to face.

"By taking out this idea of the human causes of climate change, they haven't said climate change isn't existing anymore, rather they are just infusing doubt into people's minds to make people think it is not caused by us, there is nothing we can do about it, or that we shouldn't act for some reason," Boulter said.

Boulter is also a co-group leader of Citizens Climate Lobby of Eau Claire, and said he hopes the state will backtrack its decision to remove the language.

"Politicians are among the very last group in the U.S. to say climate change is not happening," Boulter said. "Businesses of all sizes are accepting the influence of climate change and making concrete actions to over come it. The business community, international community, and the general public knows. The last hold up is politicians."

Republican Governor Scott Walker controls the DNR, and has been critical of President Barack Obama's climate change initiatives. News 18 reached out to the Walker's office Thursday for comment on the changes, but received no reply.

