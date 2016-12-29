Trial date set for rural Fall Creek man charged with reckless homicide in dad's death

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - A trial date has been set for Cody Kohls, the man accused of killing his father in their rural Fall Creek home.



According to the reckless homicide charges, Kohls was drinking before the incident. He told investigators his father, Edward Kohls was angry and tried to punch him numerous times because Cody Kohls called in sick to work.



An Eau Claire County judge scheduled five days for his trial, starting on July 10, 2017.



Eau Claire County (WQOW) - Cody Kohls, the man accused of killing his father, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court.

Kohls is accused of putting his dad, Edward Kohls, in a chokehold during an argument on December 27 at their home near Fall Creek.

According to the reckless homicide charges, Cody Kohls was drinking in the hours before the incident. Cody Kohls told investigators his father was angry and tried to punch him numerous times because he was upset Cody called in sick to work.

Cody Kohls will next appear in court on March 8.

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - An area man charged with choking his father ending in his death was charged on Thursday with reckless homicide.

Cody Kohls is accused of putting Edward Kohls in a chokehold during a December 27 argument at the mobile home they shared in rural Fall Creek.

Cody Kohls told investigators his father was angry because Cody called in sick to work, and tried to punch him numerous times, then charged at him twice once while he was trying to leave the home. Cody said he then put his father in a chokehold for 15 to 20 seconds to keep from being punched.

Cody said when he noticed his father had become unresponsive, he started CPR and called a friend then 9-1-1 while continuing CPR. Edward Kohls died two days later after life support was removed.

According to the charges, Cody had been drinking in the hours before the incident. Detectives said a search of his phone turned up a Snapchat photo of what appeared to be Edward Kohls, with the caption "Just choked my dad out".

Cody told investigators at first, he thought his dad was faking and tapped him several times before realizing he did not have a pulse.

On Thursday, News 18 spoke with Cody's attorney, G. Richard White. "It was a tragic situation, and it is fair to say my initial view is that Cody acted in self-defense," White said.

On Thursday in court, Kohls waived his right to a preliminary hearing. A new court date will now be set.

According to Edward Kohls' obituary, a funeral service will be held 11am Friday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services in Chippewa Falls.

(The full criminal complaint can be accessed below.)

Eau Claire (WQOW) – A rural Fall Creek man was in Eau Claire County Circuit Court on Thursday via video conference from the Eau Claire County Jail.

Eau Claire County District Attorney Gary King filed charges against Kohls on Thursday, including first degree reckless homicide, aggravated battery and strangulation and suffocation.

According to the criminal complaint:

25-year-old Cody Kohls, from rural Fall Creek, told investigators he got into an argument with his father, 50-year-old Edward Kohls, on December 27, 2016. Cody said he put his father in a choke hold for 15 to 20 seconds to keep his father from punching him and released him. Cody realized his father did not have a pulse, so he began CPR and then called a friend, who then told Cody to call 911.

According to the criminal complaint, Edward was taken to a local hospital, where medical personnel “described the injuries to Edward as being grave and not likely survivable”. Edward died after life support was pulled two days after the incident.

During the investigation, detectives found an image on Cody's phone that was created at the same day and time of the incident. They report the image appeared to be his dad with his upper body face down, with a caption that read, “Just choked my dad out”. Detectives report the image appeared to have been created using Snapchat. They also located a second image that showed Cody in the back of an Eau Claire County sheriff patrol car with a caption that read, “Wanna know what the bottom feels like...this is it”.

At Thursday's court hearing, Cody waived a preliminary hearing. Bond is continued and an arraignment date has not been set.

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - A Fall Creek man injured at his home Tuesday after a struggle with his son, has since died.

Eau Claire County Medical Examiner Chris Kruse told News 18 that 50-year-old Edward Kohls died Thursday after life support was discontinued. His organs were harvested for donation. An autopsy is currently being done at UW-Madison. The cause of death is expected to be released next week.

Investigators said 25-year-old Cody Kohls told police he had an argument with his father and attempted to restrain him. Kohls is currently being held in the Eau Claire County jail on a $25,000 bond on charges of domestic battery and strangulation/suffocation. He will be in court Thursday.

News 18 has reached out to District Attorney Gary King and the Eau Claire Sheriff's Department to see if Kohls will face additional charges. As of yet, we have not heard back.

A call for medical help leads to the arrest of a 25-year-old Eau Claire County man.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office says Cody Kohls has been arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and strangulation/suffocation.

According to the sheriff's office, 50-year-old Edward Kohls was injured during a disturbance at his home on Tuesday, December 27. He remains in the hospital.

In a media release, Captain Dan Bresina stated, “We are actively investigating the EMS call and subsequent injuries to a Town of Washington resident that resulted from a disturbance. We have identified and made an arrest of an adult male in this matter. This is an active investigation; however there are no ongoing public safety concerns.”

Cody Kohls is being held on a $25,000 cash bond and is expected to appear in court January 5.