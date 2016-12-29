LATEST: Bruce man charged in connection to confidential informant's death

Rusk County (WQOW) - A man is charged in connection to a December death in Rusk County, where the body of a police informant was found in a burned down building.

The body of Jeffrey Putbrese was found inside the burned building in Rusk County on December 7, 2016. Officials said Putbrese was working as a confidential informant for the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office. An autopsy revealed Putbrese had a large amount of soot lining his airways, which could mean he was alive when the fire began. The autopsy also showed he had more than 3 milligrams of methamphetamine in his system.

Now, Sean Grosskreutz, of Bruce, is charged with injecting Putbrese with the drug.

According to the criminal complaint, Grosskreutz told inmates in the Rusk County Jail he had given the drug to Putbrese because he was having trouble hitting his vein.

According to the criminal complaint, shortly after, Putbrese became erratic and attempted to jump out of a moving car, even pulling out a knife at one point.

Grosskreutz is now charged with first degree recklessly endangering safety. He makes his initial appearance in October. If convicted, the maximum sentence is 12 1/2 years in prison.

Posted Dec. 29, 2016:

Rusk County (WQOW) - Newly obtained court documents reveal the body of a man found in a Rusk County fire was Jeffrey Putbrese, a confidential informant.

According to court records, on December 7th, someone called 911 to report a fire at a former mink ranch on Zebro Road in Rusk County. Court documents show firefighters found a body in the debris of a burned building. The fire was immediately considered suspicious because the mink ranch had been closed for nearly a year. The owner told authorities no one had permission to be on the property.



Using fingerprints, authorities were able to identify the man as Jeffery Putbrese of Hudson. He was 28 years old. An autopsy revealed that Putbrese had a large amount of soot lining his airways, which could mean he was alive when the fire began.



The Saint Croix County Sheriff's Office has confirmed Putbrese was working as a confidential informant and an investigator said Putbrese had called the sheriff's office one day prior to the fire acting erratic and paranoid. Court documents show investigators could not locate Putbrese's cell phone or his vehicle, a Mazda following the fire.



Court Documents also reveal that a woman told investigators Putbrese and several others had been at her residence in Bruce on the morning of the fire and she claims to have watched Putbrese use meth. The woman told authorities she last saw Putbrese when he jumped out of her car as she was attempting to give him a ride home to Hudson.



A search warrant shows a Mazda key and an LG cellphone were found at the woman's residence along with a significant amount of drug paraphernalia.



Court documents label Putbrese's death as unexplained and suspicious in nature. Authorities are still investigating.

Posted December 9, 2016:

Rusk County (WQOW) - The Rusk County Sheriff's Department said the body of a male was found in a burned pole shed Wednesday.

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to N4533 Zebro Road, the former North West Mink Ranch near the Village of Bruce after a call of an electrical transformer explosion. Once there, deputies found a large pole shed on fire and called for fire crews.

After the fire was put out, a deceased male was found inside the pole shed.

Authorities are still investigating and no other information is being released at this time.