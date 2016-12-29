Getting around Eau Claire safely on New Year's Eve

For many people, New Year's Eve plans are thrown together at the last minute; but local authorities say the plan for getting home safely shouldn't be.



The Eau Claire Police Department told News 18 that the best way to avoid a drunk driving arrest is by making plans for a safe return home before heading out for the night.



"The problem is once you become impaired, you don't make good choices," Officer Kyle Roder said. "And at that point it's not the time to start thinking about who can I call, how can I get a ride? And that's where people fall into that trap of 'Well, I don't know what other resources are out there because I didn't plan ahead.'"



Roder said New Year's Eve is just like any other weekend for the ECPD. Though people may think there are more drunk drivers on the road, authorities generally don't see a spike in OWI arrests. They will have extra officers on patrol this weekend to keep an eye on things, but Roder said they're still counting on the public to celebrate responsibly.



"Plan ahead," he said. "Have an idea of 'Hey, I'm going out tonight I'm going to spend $20 on a cab ride instead of $1,000 on an OWI arrest and having that record."



"The last thing you want to do is start off the New Year with a DUI," Jay McNulty, owner of Town & Country Taxi LLC in the Chippewa Valley, said.

He told News 18 they're all set for the New Year's Rush and because his company participates in the SafeRide program, McNulty said, they're committed to keeping people protected.



"The bartender actually calls us, let's us know that somebody definitely needs help getting a ride home," McNulty said. "No questions asked, we come and grab them, get them home."



Members of the Wisconsin Tavern League who sign up to be part of the SafeRide program buy cab vouchers every month. Then they hand them out to costumers who need help getting home safely, all free of charge.



"People think that people who own bars are just out to have a party, have a good time and get everybody drunk," Sara Prock, the SafeRide Program coordinator for Eau Claire County, said. "But we do care about our patrons and we value the safety that this program offers."



If your group is too big to fit in a standard cab (more than 6 people), the Rightway Shuttle will be making rounds on New Year's Eve. For $15 people can get around Eau Claire safely on the big blue buses. They'll be running from 8 p.m. until 3 a.m.Visit their website, or call them at 715-210-6791, for more information.



OTHER EAU CLAIRE CAB COMPANIES:

**The Ride Jam Taxi -- (715) 901-1111

**Taxi, Bella -- (715) 828-5044

**Taxi Cab Eau Claire -- (715) 214-2345



**Limo Cab -- (715) 835-1413



**Delivery Fix -- (715) 835-5853