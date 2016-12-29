Eau Claire City Hall celebrates 100 years in 2017

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City Hall will turn 100 in 2017.

The original City Hall was built in 1872, but by the turn of the century, Eau Claire became a thriving industrial city, and citizens wanted a new city hall to reflect progress. The new City Hall was designed by former Eau Claire resident George Awsumb who built it as a replica of Petit Trianon, a famous palace given to Marie Antoinette in Versailles, France. The construction of the City Hall lasted from 1915-1917 and cost a total of $72,000.

Eau Claire was the fourth city in the state to open a public library in 1875. In 1902, the library board needed a larger space, and contacted philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, who granted this city $40,000 for the construction of a new library building that was built in 1903. The Carnegie Library and City Hall joined together in 1978, and the library was converted into additional office space. A three-story structure was built on the lot between the two buildings, serving as the new entrance to the complex.

Some pieces history have been brought back to life. A fireplace that was once painted over was been refurbished, the staircase and stained glass windows from the North Hall Conference Room were restored, and the former city council chambers were remodeled to resemble the original room.

"Eau Claire has a proud history in both the Carnagie Library and the City Hall, and we need to represent that proud history," Eau Claire City Manager Dale Peters said. "It is an important effort to preserve that history, and to make sure those buildings are able to last for decades to come."

Peters said more preservation will take place in 2017. The city has already added lights behind the former library's stained glass windows, but said it will also fix the facade of both buildings, washing the limestone to brighten it. Peters said pillars, staircases, windows, and exterior lights will also be repaired.

"Downtown Eau Claire has experienced a resurgence. there are a lot of new buildings and exciting things that are happening downtown," Peters said. "We felt it is appropriate that the historic nature of these two buildings, the Carnagie Library and City Hall should be brought up to 2016 and 2017 standards and fit nicely with downtown."



Peters said the funds are part of the city's capital improvement plan, and he hoped to have it finished in 2018.