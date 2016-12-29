HS Sports - Thursday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

HS Sports - Thursday

Posted:
By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
Austin Werdin leads the Huskies past New Richmond with 19 points Austin Werdin leads the Huskies past New Richmond with 19 points
Trevor Nelson slams it home, but the Panthers fall to Aquinas Trevor Nelson slams it home, but the Panthers fall to Aquinas
The Blackhawks stay unbeaten at 8-0 The Blackhawks stay unbeaten at 8-0
Paul DeLakis wins the 100 Breaststroke Paul DeLakis wins the 100 Breaststroke

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Non-Conference

NEW RICHMOND   40
EAU CLAIRE NORTH   50
Tigers: 1-7, Huskies: 5-1

LA CROSSE AQUINAS   58
ST. CROIX CENTRAL   53
Blugolds: 3-5, Panthers: 2-3

EDGAR   65
COLBY   43
Wildcats: 6-0, Hornets: 3-5

RIVER FALLS   47
D.C. EVEREST   51
Wildcats: 3-4, Evergreens: 5-4

TOMAH   56
MENOMONIE   42
Timberwolves: 4-4, Mustangs: 2-6

NORTHWESTERN   87
HINCKLEY-FINLAYSON   73
Tigers: 5-1

MEDFORD   60
RICE LAKE   59
Raiders: 5-2, Warriors: 5-1

ALMA/PEPIN   57
WABASHA-KELLOG   56
Eagles: 5-1

BARRON   46
BALDWIN-WOODVILLE   49
Bears: 4-4, Blackhawks: 1-6

======================================
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Non-Conference

SOMERSET   46
BLOOMER   56
Spartans: 6-3, Blackhawks: 8-0

FALL CREEK   31
MONDOVI   58
Crickets: 3-5, Buffaloes: 6-3

MCDONELL CENTRAL   57
FLAMBEAU   50
Macks: 8-1, Falcons: 5-1

AUGUSTA   55
ELLSWORTH   34
Beavers: 6-3, Panthers: 1-6

ELMWOOD/PLUM CITY   28
CLAYTON   52
Wolves: 2-5, Bears: 9-0

HUDSON   76
WAUSAU WEST   73
Raiders: 8-2, Warriors: 8-2

---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Marathon Holiday Classic

EAU CLAIRE REGIS   54
ELK MOUND   58
Ramblers: 6-4, Mounders: 5-2

THORP   50
MARATHON   60
Cardinals: 6-6, Red Raiders: 8-1

======================================
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING & DIVING
Santa Claus Invitational

Team Scores
1. EAU CLAIRE ALLIANCE   364
2. CHIPPEWA FALLS   241
3. STEVENS POINT   209.5
4. RIVER FALLS   181.5
5. WAUSAU EAST   137

