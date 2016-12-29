HS Sports - Thursday

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Non-Conference
NEW RICHMOND 40
EAU CLAIRE NORTH 50
Tigers: 1-7, Huskies: 5-1
LA CROSSE AQUINAS 58
ST. CROIX CENTRAL 53
Blugolds: 3-5, Panthers: 2-3
EDGAR 65
COLBY 43
Wildcats: 6-0, Hornets: 3-5
RIVER FALLS 47
D.C. EVEREST 51
Wildcats: 3-4, Evergreens: 5-4
TOMAH 56
MENOMONIE 42
Timberwolves: 4-4, Mustangs: 2-6
NORTHWESTERN 87
HINCKLEY-FINLAYSON 73
Tigers: 5-1
MEDFORD 60
RICE LAKE 59
Raiders: 5-2, Warriors: 5-1
ALMA/PEPIN 57
WABASHA-KELLOG 56
Eagles: 5-1
BARRON 46
BALDWIN-WOODVILLE 49
Bears: 4-4, Blackhawks: 1-6
======================================
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Non-Conference
SOMERSET 46
BLOOMER 56
Spartans: 6-3, Blackhawks: 8-0
FALL CREEK 31
MONDOVI 58
Crickets: 3-5, Buffaloes: 6-3
MCDONELL CENTRAL 57
FLAMBEAU 50
Macks: 8-1, Falcons: 5-1
AUGUSTA 55
ELLSWORTH 34
Beavers: 6-3, Panthers: 1-6
ELMWOOD/PLUM CITY 28
CLAYTON 52
Wolves: 2-5, Bears: 9-0
HUDSON 76
WAUSAU WEST 73
Raiders: 8-2, Warriors: 8-2
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Marathon Holiday Classic
EAU CLAIRE REGIS 54
ELK MOUND 58
Ramblers: 6-4, Mounders: 5-2
THORP 50
MARATHON 60
Cardinals: 6-6, Red Raiders: 8-1
======================================
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING & DIVING
Santa Claus Invitational
Team Scores
1. EAU CLAIRE ALLIANCE 364
2. CHIPPEWA FALLS 241
3. STEVENS POINT 209.5
4. RIVER FALLS 181.5
5. WAUSAU EAST 137
