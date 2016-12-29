College Sports - Thursday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

College Sports - Thursday

Posted:
By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
D3Hoops.com Las Vegas Classic

UW-EAU CLAIRE   77
UC SANTA CRUZ   57
Blugolds: 9-1, Banana Slugs: 6-9

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
JustAGame Wisconsin Dells Classic

UW-STOUT   64
CENTRAL (IA.)   56
Blue Devils: 7-2

===========================================
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
JustAGame Wisconsin Dells Classic

BETHEL   60
UW-STOUT   58
Blue Devils: 3-7

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.