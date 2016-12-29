College Sports - Thursday

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
D3Hoops.com Las Vegas Classic
UW-EAU CLAIRE 77
UC SANTA CRUZ 57
Blugolds: 9-1, Banana Slugs: 6-9
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
JustAGame Wisconsin Dells Classic
UW-STOUT 64
CENTRAL (IA.) 56
Blue Devils: 7-2
===========================================
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
JustAGame Wisconsin Dells Classic
BETHEL 60
UW-STOUT 58
Blue Devils: 3-7
