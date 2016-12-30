Animal shelters advise caution about pets bought online

(WQOW) - Animal shelters are urging people to do their homework before buying pets online, especially from a site like Craigslist.

"I think the convenience is what attracts people. Not a lot of information is available and not a good fit is made when people get them online," said Cari Tetzlaff from the Oshkosh Humane Society.

Buying a new family friend online may seem like and easy way to do it, but that's when cats and dogs end up in shelters. While it's not illegal to sell pets on sites like Craigslist, it can lead them to being re-homed several times.

"I think most of the cases we are seeing is just inappropriate matches. Sometimes animals are completely misrepresented. They might have a behavior problem that's not disclosed to the person purchasing the animal," said Tetzlaff.

Shelters also warn that if you do plan to buy an animal online, make sure you ask lots of questions and have plenty of time to interact with it.

