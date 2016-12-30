One dead following chase, rollover crash in Polk County

Polk County (WQOW) - The Polk County Sheriff's Office said one man is dead following a chase and rollover crash in the Village of Luck.

It happened early Friday morning. Authorities said a deputy spotted a vehicle swerve off the road. When the deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over, it fled. A chase ensued, going past the high school. Deputies said the vehicle was on 150th Street traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed near the intersection of State Highway 46. According to the sheriff's office, the driver was ejected from the vehicle. Two other occupants were not ejected.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The two other occupants were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver was not wearing his seatbelt.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office requested an independent investigation be completed by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Saint Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

The name of the deceased driver is being withheld pending notification of family. Deputies said additional information will be provided upon completion of the investigation.