City of Eau Claire plans to host first New Year's Eve celebration

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The City of Eau Claire hopes to make the New Year Bright with the inaugural Light Up Eau Claire.

The city is hosting a New Year's Eve celebration all throughout downtown. Vicki Hoehn, RCU vice president of community engagement, said Lismore, Australia is Eau Claire's sister city, and Lismore hosts a lantern parade, so Eau Claire is taking a page out of its book with a Little Lantern Parade starting at the Children's Museum. All kids will get glow sticks. That will be followed by the Lismore Lantern parade on Barstow St. Hoehn said anyone who does not already have a lantern can buy one for five dollars at the airstream near the Children's Museum.

The City of Eau Claire will welcome 2017 at midnight with a fireworks show at the confluence of the Eau Claire and Chippewa River. Organizers said they were excited to bring the first event to Eau Claire and hope it continues to grow each year.

"Eau Claire has never had something like this," Hoehn. "It is time to have it, or bring it back, and really make it fun for family and adults in Eau Claire."

There will also be a New Year's Eve Gala inside The Lismore Hotel with proceeds benefiting the Confluence Arts Center.

Eau Claire events for the New Year's celebrations include the following:

Royal Credit Union New Year's Even Event

Date: Friday, Dec. 30 (5-9 pm)

Location: Eau Claire Indoor Sports Center

Activities: DJ, entertainment, games, prizes, inflatables, limo rides, and balloon drop

Cost: $5 admission, kids 2 and under free

L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library Rockin' Early Eve Party

Date: Saturday, Dec. 31 (3-4 pm)

Location: Library lower level

Activities: Dancing, crafts, snacks, photo booth, face painting, and balloon twisting

Cost: Free

Light Up Eau Claire New Year's Eve

Date: Saturday, Dec. 31 (4 pm-1:30 am)

Location: Barstow St

Activities: Little Lantern Parade (Children's Museum at 5 pm), We-Bob Family Jazz Party (Children's Museum from 5:30-7 pm), Lismore Lantern Parade (corner of Riverfront Terrace and N. Barstow St. 11 pm) adult festivities, live music (w/wristband at The Plus, Stones Throw, The Lakely, ECDC, The Lismore Hotel, and The Fire House), fresh drinks, and a fireworks show at the confluence of the two rivers

Cost: Free, wristbands for music venues $10/person

Eau Claire-Stream - The Main Hub

Date: Saturday, Dec. 31 (4 pm)

Location: Corner of Barstow St. and Grand Ave.

Activities: New Year's Eve festivities and community interview throughout the evening, free hot chocolate, and party favors

Cost: Free

Unveiling of the Commissioned Ice Sculpture

Date: Saturday, Dec. 31 (6 pm)

Location: The Informalist outdoor patio

Activities: Award-winning artist Jason Anhorn has been commissioned to create a special New Year's Eve ice sculpture to be on display as a backdrop to the NYE festivities

Cost: Free



Rock'n New Year's Family Skate

Date: Saturday, Dec. 31 (6-9 pm)

Location: Hobbs Ice Arena

Activities: free skate rental, Rock-N0Roll to Go DJ, inflatable screen, skating obstacle course, boot games on ice, hot chocolate, other off-ice activities, and a balloon drop at 9 pm

Cost $3

New Year's Eve Trampoline Park Lock-In

Date: Saturday, Dec. 31 (10 pm-3am)

Location: Action City

Activities: Unlimited play on all Trampoline Park Activities including Ninja Warrior Courses, unlimited play on fun center attractions, non-ticket video arcade games, bottomless fountain soda, assorted one-topping pizza buffet (12:15 am-1:30 am), and All Occasions DJ Service

Cost: $35.99 online, $40.99 at door, $33.99/person in groups of 10 or more