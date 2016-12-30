City of Eau Claire plans to host first New Year's Eve celebration

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The City of Eau Claire hopes to make the New Year Bright with the inaugural Light Up Eau Claire.
The city is hosting a New Year's Eve celebration all throughout downtown. Vicki Hoehn, RCU vice president of community engagement, said Lismore, Australia is Eau Claire's sister city, and Lismore hosts a lantern parade, so Eau Claire is taking a page out of its book with a Little Lantern Parade starting at the Children's Museum. All kids will get glow sticks. That will be followed by the Lismore Lantern parade on Barstow St. Hoehn said anyone who does not already have a lantern can buy one for five dollars at the airstream near the Children's Museum.
The City of Eau Claire will welcome 2017 at midnight with a fireworks show at the confluence of the Eau Claire and Chippewa River. Organizers said they were excited to bring the first event to Eau Claire and hope it continues to grow each year.
"Eau Claire has never had something like this," Hoehn. "It is time to have it, or bring it back, and really make it fun for family and adults in Eau Claire."
There will also be a New Year's Eve Gala inside The Lismore Hotel with proceeds benefiting the Confluence Arts Center.
Eau Claire events for the New Year's celebrations include the following:
Royal Credit Union New Year's Even Event
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library Rockin' Early Eve Party
Light Up Eau Claire New Year's Eve
Eau Claire-Stream - The Main Hub
Unveiling of the Commissioned Ice Sculpture
Date: Saturday, Dec. 31 (6 pm)
Location: The Informalist outdoor patio
Activities: Award-winning artist Jason Anhorn has been commissioned to create a special New Year's Eve ice sculpture to be on display as a backdrop to the NYE festivities
Cost: Free
Rock'n New Year's Family Skate
New Year's Eve Trampoline Park Lock-In
Date: Saturday, Dec. 31 (10 pm-3am)
Location: Action City
Activities: Unlimited play on all Trampoline Park Activities including Ninja Warrior Courses, unlimited play on fun center attractions, non-ticket video arcade games, bottomless fountain soda, assorted one-topping pizza buffet (12:15 am-1:30 am), and All Occasions DJ Service
Cost: $35.99 online, $40.99 at door, $33.99/person in groups of 10 or more
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.