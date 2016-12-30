Wisconsin boy recognized as sign of hope for kids with cancer

Marshfield (WAOW) -- A Marshfield 8-year-old has become the face of a campaign to help kids with cancer.

William Krause was diagnosed with Leukemia back in 2012, when he was just three years old.

He's now cancer free, and being recognized by the St. Baldrick's Foundation as a sign of hope.

Krause participated in a clinical trial at the Marshfield Clinic funded by St. Baldrick's. This month, his story is featured on the organization's website.

After going through the process, his family got very involved with the organization.

"It was just our mission to help give back," said Becky Krause, William's mother. "And help support others going through it."

Krause's battle with cancer was tough.

"I couldn't really climb stairs," said the 8-year-old. "Whenever I ran around and fell, I couldn't get back up without something to help me get back up."

But after pushing through, he's back to being a typical kid.

"I like fighting my brother," he said. "Playing baseball, football, soccer."

His parents plan on continuing to work for St. Baldrick's, and raising awareness about pediatric cancer.