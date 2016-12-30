College Sports - Friday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

College Sports - Friday

Posted:
By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
D3Hoops.com Classic

UW-EAU CLAIRE   83
PACIFIC LUTHERAN (WA.)   55
Blugolds: 6-5

JustAGame Classic

UW-STOUT   81
CARLETON   68
Blue Devils: 4-7, Knights: 1-9

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
JustAGame Classic

LAWRENCE   71
UW-STOUT   74
Blue Devils: 8-2

Non-Conference

ST. OLAF   51
UW-RIVER FALLS   66
Oles: 3-5, Falcons: 10-1

