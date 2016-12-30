College Sports - Friday

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
D3Hoops.com Classic
UW-EAU CLAIRE 83
PACIFIC LUTHERAN (WA.) 55
Blugolds: 6-5
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
JustAGame Classic
UW-STOUT 81
CARLETON 68
Blue Devils: 4-7, Knights: 1-9
================================================
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
JustAGame Classic
LAWRENCE 71
UW-STOUT 74
Blue Devils: 8-2
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Non-Conference
ST. OLAF 51
UW-RIVER FALLS 66
Oles: 3-5, Falcons: 10-1
