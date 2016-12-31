Eau Claire hosts first New Year's Eve celebration

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The party is underway downtown for the first ever Light Up Eau Claire event, as people gather to ring in 2017.



The team at Downtown Eau Claire Inc. spent the day putting the final touches on preparations for the big party. Saturday night, people are celebrating the new year with live music, a lantern parade which honors an annual celebration in Eau Claire's sister city Lismore Australia, and a firework show as the clock strikes midnight.



The main event of the night is a gala at the Lismore Hotel featuring music, a meal, and a midnight celebration, with all proceeds going to the confluence project, according to Linda John, executive director of Visit Eau Claire.



"The Confluence Arts Center is challenged with generating $100,000 in operating reserves annually," John said. "So, that is another connection that is so great is we were able to identify this as that annual fundraiser. So, our plan is to make this an annual event that will grow over time."

John said in years past, some people would choose to leave the area to celebrate the new year. Now, she hopes people will make the decision to stay in Eau Claire and invite friends to the city every year.