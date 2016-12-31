College Sports - Saturday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

College Sports - Saturday

Posted:

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Non-Conference

MARIAN (WI.)   1
UW-EAU CLAIRE   5
Blugolds: 10-1-3
UWEC: 4 goals in 3rd period
Kyle Lee (UWEC): 2 pts

============================================
WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Non-Conference

ST. CATHERINE (MN.)   1
UW-EAU CLAIRE   3
Blugolds: 10-4-1
Sydney Schneider (UWEC): go-ahead goal
 

