College Sports - Saturday

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Non-Conference
MARIAN (WI.) 1
UW-EAU CLAIRE 5
Blugolds: 10-1-3
UWEC: 4 goals in 3rd period
Kyle Lee (UWEC): 2 pts
============================================
WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Non-Conference
ST. CATHERINE (MN.) 1
UW-EAU CLAIRE 3
Blugolds: 10-4-1
Sydney Schneider (UWEC): go-ahead goal
