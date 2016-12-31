Poor ticket sales for Wisconsin Badgers Cotton Bowl appearance

ARLINGTON, TX (WKOW) -- The countdown is on to the Badgers bowl appearance in Arlington, Texas.



Fans traveling with the UW Alumni Association headed out Saturday, but it looks like there may not be as many going as in years past.

AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, is the temporary home for the Wisconsin Badgers this week, even though according to ticket sales, it might not have the same roar of their usual home crowd.

The stadium holds more than 70-thousand fans, but according to Stub Hub, tickets for the Cotton Bowl against Western Michigan have been going for as low as six bucks, leaving the Badger diehards with plenty of room to sit.

"I understand. A lot of people were disappointed that we didn't make the Rose Bowl or better yet the championship game, but hey this is Wisconsin football, we support our team regardless of where they play," says Richard Podell, a season ticket holder.

The Badgers have been getting a feel for the field all week and not having a sold out Wisconsin crowd still won't take away from their experience of trying to bring home their third straight bowl victory.

"I don't really care. I know my family is going to be at the game and I know there will be enough people to make the stadium loud. We just want to make sure we go out and win this game and send the seniors out with a win. All of that other stuff is kind of extra," says Dare Ogunbowale, Badgers senior running back.

Kick off for the Cotton Bowl isn't until noon on Monday. In the mean time, tickets remain on sale and there is plenty of elbow room.