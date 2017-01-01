New Year baby born at Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar in Menomonie

(WQOW) - Kennedy Ann Zobel is the first baby born in 2017 at Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar in Menomonie. The baby girl was born at 3:14 a.m. Jan. 1, and weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 20 ½ inches long.
Kennedy Ann Zobel’s due date was Jan. 8, but she decided to arrive ahead of schedule, much to the surprise of her parents.
Kennedy will join big brothers Zach and Jaxon in their Knapp home.
“We were just sitting around watching movies at home and all of a sudden my water broke,” Jessica said. “There was no other sign I was in labor. It was very fast, starting at 12:30 a.m. and she arrived at 3:14 a.m. There wasn’t enough time for the epidural.”
Jessica says their daughter completes the family of five and is looking forward to all three siblings getting to know each other.
