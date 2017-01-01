Make-A-Wish rolls out the red carpet for Bloomer teen

Bloomer (WQOW) - A Bloomer High School senior is taking the trip of a lifetime, thanks to his friends at Make-A-Wish, and it is to a destination few others would pick.



To many people, Andrew Zeman is a miracle. Born without eyes, and with renal failure, there was no way to know what the future would hold.

"Spent the first two months of life in the hospital, and the idea was to get him big enough to get a kidney transplant," said Zeman's mother Karen. "Miraculously, he outlived his little kidney 10 years and then in 2009 got a transplant."



Now 18 years old, Zeman has been granted a wish, and he is using it to say thank you to those who have helped him along the way. Instead of picking a Disney World trip, or a sporting event, Zeman chose to go to Freedom Scientific in Saint Petersburg, Florida. They are the creator of JAWS, a computer program that helps him communicate with the world by using the same programs as anyone else.



"I am very excited to do that because I get to go to Freedom Scientific and meet the people for JAWS," Zeman said. "Just getting out of Wisconsin cold weather and going to Florida."



Zeman was nominated by his doctor to partake in the Make-A-Wish program, an organization that has made dreams come true for hundreds of thousands of kids.



You can have anything you want to have, go anywhere you want to go, meet anyone you want to meet," said Dawn Marcott with Make-A-Wish. "He wanted to go to Freedom Scientific which was really cool, because I have never had a wish child who has wanted to do something quite like that, so it is like this is exciting."



"That's Andrew," his mother said. "He is not about materialistic things. When the wish granters came to meet with him and interview him and said, if you could say anything to these people in Florida, what would you say? He said he wanted to thank them."



That is exactly what he will do, as his family takes off for a week full of fun and surprises, all for a young man who has surprised so many his entire life.