NEW INFORMATION: Victims identified in fatal Trempealeau County crash

Trempealeau County (WQOW) - Authorities have identified the two people who died in a New Year's Day crash in Trempealeau County.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Department, 19-year-old Lizbeth Gonzales and 18-year-old Leslie Flores, both of Independence, were pronounced dead at the scene. They were in a vehicle with two others when a car, driven by Josue Cruz Escobar of Arcadia, crossed the centerline and hit them. The two other people in the car were flown to area hospitals and are in critical condition.

The car driven by Escobar continued southbound in the northbound lane of Hwy 93 following that crash, and hit an SUV, driven by Joregette Pronschinske of Arcadia. She and her passenger, John Pronschinske, were taken to an Eau Claire hospital and are in serious, but stable, condition.

The crash is still under investigation.

