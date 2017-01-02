NOTICE: Difficult travel in the Eau Claire area and much of Wisconsin this afternoon through tonight

Eau Claire, WI (WQOW) - Snow will fall on the Eau Claire area and much of the region today and tonight, as a strengthening low moves over the Upper Midwest. Travel will be difficult with roads at least partially snow-covered and icy. Plan ahead and prepare for delays.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that will be in effect from 3 PM Monday until 12 AM Tuesday. The advisory is issued when snow and ice are expected to produce difficult travel conditions.

Timing and precipitation type : Most of precipitation with this system will fall between 1 PM and 12 AM, nearly the same time the Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect. While the majority of the precipitation will fall as snow, warmer air aloft could allow for a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain to fall at times this evening, especially south of Eau Claire. Some light snow could linger past daybreak Tuesday, but little to no additional accumulation is expected.

Totals and travel impacts : With this system, snow totals will range from a half inch to two inches. Compared to past storms, our forecast totals are not impressive. However, it is important to note that there will be a notable amount of precipitation, ranging from 0.15 to 0.30 inches. This means there will be more moisture in the snow, so more icy stretches will form on roads and sidewalks. Difficult travel is possible on Tuesday too, even though most of the snow will have moved out of the region, because of residual snow and ice on the roads, and temperatures falling from the 20s into the teens.

Shoveling tips: Any road, driveway, or sidewalk not cleared by Tuesday morning risks having the snow with higher water content freeze into solid ice as temps plunge to teens late Tuesday, and near or below zero Tuesday night. It will also be windy, and wind chills by Tuesday evening will be near zero, so it becomes more dangerous to be outdoors the to clear sidewalks and driveways as we go into Tuesday night and later this week.

Weather information and other useful links :

For the latest look at radar, click HERE.

For the latest weather conditions and your detailed forecast, click HERE.

For the latest road conditions and views from DOT cameras in the area, click HERE.

For the latest school and organization closings or statements, click HERE.