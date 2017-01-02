Registered sex offender to be released into Chippewa Falls

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Troy Borden, a convicted sex offender, is expected to be released from prison on January 3rd and will reside in Chippewa Falls.

According to a release from the Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk, Borden was convicted in 2007 of 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a child. The victims include minor female acquaintances. Authorities say Borden also has a history of soliciting under-age females.

Conditions of his release include no unsupervised contact with minors. He cannot consume alcohol or drugs and is not allowed to enter bars or taverns. Borden must also comply with standard sex offender rules, including electronic monitoring.

Authorities said it has not yet been determined where Borden will live. However, it will be within the city of Chippewa Falls.

A full list of sex offenders living in Wisconsin can be found here.