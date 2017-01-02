Winter storm system bringing snow, cold to upper Midwest



BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -- A storm system spreading from the northern Plains into the central Great Lakes region is expected to bring rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow to the upper Midwest.

The National Weather Service has posted weather advisories and warnings throughout the region into Tuesday.

Up to a foot of snow is expected in central North Dakota and northern Minnesota. Forecasters say strong winds are likely to make travel hazardous. North Dakota's Transportation Department has issued a travel alert for much of the state, urging motorists to be aware of the poor conditions.

Bitter cold temperatures also are forecast to blanket the region, with dangerous wind chills as low as minus 30 degrees expected in North Dakota early Tuesday.

