Body pulled from Rock River in Janesville; autopsy planned

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) -- An autopsy is planned to determine whether a body pulled from the Rock River in Janesville is that of a man who has been missing for two months.
Police Chief David Moore says a boater spotted the partially submerged body Sunday afternoon. Authorities say the body appears to be that of a man. There was no immediate indication of foul play.
Police are investigating whether the body might be that of 23-year-old Janesville resident Jordan White, who has been missing since Nov. 8.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.