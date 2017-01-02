Body pulled from Rock River in Janesville; autopsy planned

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) -- An autopsy is planned to determine whether a body pulled from the Rock River in Janesville is that of a man who has been missing for two months.

Police Chief David Moore says a boater spotted the partially submerged body Sunday afternoon. Authorities say the body appears to be that of a man. There was no immediate indication of foul play.

Police are investigating whether the body might be that of 23-year-old Janesville resident Jordan White, who has been missing since Nov. 8.

