Eau Claire area Badgers fans celebrate Cotton Bowl victory

Eau Claire (WQOW) - On Sunday, the Packers took home the NFC North division championship, and Monday the Wisconsin Badgers wrapped up their season as victors in the Cotton Bowl.

Fans packed into area taverns to watch Bucky bring down Western Michigan 24-16.

News 18 caught up with some fans who have been attending home games at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison for 29 years. They said they're proud of the way the season turned out.

Although they wish the Badgers were playing for a national championship, they are keeping their hopes high for even more success next year.

Connie Schroedel of Eau Claire is one of those fans who makes several trips to Madison each year. She said the season was a great one for Badgers fans, and she is excited for what 2017 will bring to the team.

"They are only going to keep getting better and better," Schroedel said.

"I thought they had a phenomenal year," said fellow Badgers fan Bob Schroedel. "Nobody in their right mind would of ever thought that they would do what they did in the regular season. It started at Lambeau on Labor Day weekend, and it just kept on rolling."

Other fans we spoke with said watching the win in area bars is second only to watching the games in Madison.