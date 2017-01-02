New year brings new crowds to Eau Claire gyms

Eau Claire (WQOW)- A common phrase heard this time of year is that a new year brings a new me, and staff at local gyms said Monday it's also bringing in new crowds.

Gold's Gym management said as people make those new year's resolutions, they notice more people hitting the group exercise classes and machine room as the ball drops. While staff said the new year brings in a new level of motivation through the gym doors, the best way to keep it flowing through the rest of the year is just to take it one step, or one rep, at a time.

"Pick one thing that you want to improve upon, make sure you master that and then continue to build. One little thing at a time versus cutting everything out or going one hundred percent, trying really hard and failing. That's one of the biggest things that we see, versus starting a behavior change or doing something that really makes a lasting impact," said Gold's Gym Operations Manager Casey Wick.

Gym staff said they have classes starting bright and early, around 5:30 am. So if you're trying to beat the new year crowds it's best to avoid going during the early evening hours. An event schedule is available on the gym's website.