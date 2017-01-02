Eau Claire nonprofits see drop in donations and volunteers after holiday season

Eau Claire (WQOW) - After the "season of giving," local nonprofits said they notice a seasonal swing when it comes to volunteers and monetary donations.

The Community Table in Eau Claire said it serves one meal a day, no questions asked, every day of the year. The organization typically sees anywhere from to 80 to 200 people.

"The need is always strong," The Community Table Volunteer and Marketing Coordinator Kevin Kline said. "The people are always hungry, and we know that they are going to continue to be out there throughout the year."

Kline said there are often enough volunteers to lend a helping hand, but The Community Table just passed its peak donation season.

"Leading up to the holidays, you see an increase in donations, especially your monetary donations," Kline said. "After the holidays, obviously there is a drop, which really kind of puts a stress on us because we still have to pay the bills."

Less than a mile away, the Sojourner House gives the homeless a warm place to stay. Sojourner House Director Dan Robinson said there are typically new traditions made over the holidays with families volunteering.

"It is great to see new faces and families come together and serve as a family," Robinson said.

Robinson said even with the cold weather, the shelter typically has fewer people needing the service during the holiday season because they may stay with family, or find an apartment available.

"If they have a job, then they can maintain that apartment and they won't need to be coming back," Robinson said. "More important than homeless shelters is getting people into their own homes."

The shelter averages 40 guests a night, and around 33 during the slow season.

"When we get up to 40-50, that is when things are chaotic and congested" Robinson said. "We can get by with three volunteers if we have to. It is better to have six or more, but we have been able to survive. Thank you to all of those who have volunteered and donated items too, whether it be the Sojourner House, The King's Closet, or any of the other places that help folks in need."

Both the Sojourner House and The Community Table hope to take the seasonality out of giving.

"If they can find it in their hearts to maybe do some planned giving, call us," Kline said. "We are always open for donations, obviously. Thank you, Eau Claire, for making The Community Table possible. You guys have been wonderful."

More information about volunteering with or donating to the Sojourner House or The Community Table can be found online.