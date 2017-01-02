Icy conditions lead to dozens of crashes in Eau Claire area - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Icy conditions lead to dozens of crashes in Eau Claire area

Posted:
Eau Claire (WQOW) -

A word of warning from the Eau Claire State Patrol: avoid travel Monday night if you can.  They say roads are ice covered, and since 3pm this afternoon they've already had a dozen crashes and 24 slide-ins.  Only one of the crashes involved injury.  Eau Claire police say they had about a half-dozen crashes this afternoon or tonight.  The say crews will be out earlier than usual tomorrow to sand and salt roads.

