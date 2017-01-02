Icy conditions lead to dozens of crashes in Eau Claire area

A word of warning from the Eau Claire State Patrol: avoid travel Monday night if you can. They say roads are ice covered, and since 3pm this afternoon they've already had a dozen crashes and 24 slide-ins. Only one of the crashes involved injury. Eau Claire police say they had about a half-dozen crashes this afternoon or tonight. The say crews will be out earlier than usual tomorrow to sand and salt roads.
